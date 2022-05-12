Tactics for tightening times

Saving stock markets was the goal for years, now it’s to save the economy from the inflation blight that one former US president described as being “as deadly as a hitman”. For central banks, beating inflation, which is accelerating steadily in the US, the UK and the EU, is now a belated priority.

Having lifted US rates by a half point last week, and confirmed plans for reducing the size of its balance sheet, the Fed then spelt out the risk to markets in its May financial stability report declaring that the combination of adverse surprises in inflation and interest rates, and a decline in economic activity is likely to lead to extreme volatility, and distress. It’s certainly been a turbulent 2022 so far – the Nasdaq shed 13 per cent of its value last month – and we can expect even bigger bites to be taken out of the stock market as the war in Ukraine drags on, interest rates march upwards, shortages worsen and economies stubbornly resist attempts to save them from decline...