Today's Markets: Stocks fall, Bitcoin hits fresh lows, spec tech wreckage

Relentless... stock markets continue to march lower, and the generals are now being shot: Apple (APPL) declined 5 per cent yesterday and is off 20 per cent YTD, allowing Aramco to overtake it as the world’s most valuable company – something symbolic in tech being overtaken by oil. The Nasdaq fell another 3 per cent, the S&P 500 by more than 1.6 per cent and futures look weak again this morning.

European stock markets were down sharply after the losses on Wall Street and a very downbeat Asian session. The DAX, CAC and FTSE 100 all fell more than 2 per cent, basic resources and travel & leisure among the hardest hit alongside tech and autos. Commodities have fallen too as recession fears stalk. Gold has held its 200-day SMA and is a little firmer this morning.

Many of the megacaps have seen enormous multiple compression and could start to look attractive on a fundamental basis... however there is this steamroller of a bear market in the way and a sell the rally mentality that means the path to glory is littered with downdrafts. Vix doesn’t budge much – grinding lower does not require investors to pay for downside protection. For the S&P 500, most think the big support area sits in the 3,800-3,900 range… 3,800 is the 38.2 per cent retracement area and think this is where the bulls stage a fight as that’s when things start to look very oversold… risk is the slow grind lower of the bear market, the exact momentum we saw in the bull market but in reverse. The worry is that the megacaps get dragged down and down – they need to recover to lead the market.