Grainger wants to become a Reit 'in the next three years'

Rental income up 23 per cent

Company put forward £9mn to cladding fund

Grainger (GRI) stands alone in the world of listed real estate. The residential developer is not a housebuilder, but it’s also not a Reit (real estate investment trust) – at least not yet. Having doubled its pre-tax profit in its latest set of half-year results, it has also more than doubled its tax bill from £10mn to £23mn. As such, the company is thinking about the tax saving it could make if it achieved Reit status.

Chief financial officer Robert Hudson says Grainger hopes to achieve Reit status “in the next three years”. To do that, the company needs to get to a position where 75 per cent of its income comes from rental property.