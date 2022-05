Company is paying 7.9x target's adjusted earnings of £10.1mn for 2021

£18mn is being raised through a share placing

Tile and shower distributor Norcros (NXR) is buying bathroom panel maker Grant Westfield in a deal worth up to £92mn.

Norcros is paying £80mn upfront for parent company Granfit Holdings, with the remainder dependent on it achieving earnings targets over the next 2-3 years.