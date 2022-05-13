Sage's cloud evolution is nearly finished

94 per cent of group revenue now recurring

Margin expected to start improving

One of the current perceived economic problems is labour shortages. However, this could turn out to be a blessing for economies that have been complaining about waning labour productivity for years. If companies can’t find cheap labour, the next best thing is to invest in technology to make their current employees more efficient.

This is where cloud accounting and HR software business Sage (SGE) could be set to prosper. The company, which focuses on selling to small- and mid-sized businesses, is currently going through an evolution. Over the last few years, it has been investing heavily in marketing and innovation to speed up its transition to a cloud business supported primarily by recurring revenues.