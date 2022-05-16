How harmful is home country bias?

Another headline, “Pound sinks to new low”, made me think about home country bias. Probably a majority of private investors prefer to invest in their home market. Could such a bias exist in other fields? Imagine Mercedes F1 without Lewis Hamilton, the Cincinatti Reds without Joey Votto, and Manchester City without Kevin De Bruyne. Yet home country bias is highly prevalent among investors, as shown in studies including Home, 'Sweet Home: Implications of the US Home Country Bias' by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

According to Goldmans’ Izabella Goldenburg, the reports's author, addressing US investors, “avoiding non-US equities may result in investors potentially missing attractive returns. Of the top 50 performing global stocks each year, on average, more than 75 per cent have been domiciled outside of the US over the last decade”.

I checked my own portfolio and, excluding two funds denominated in sterling but invested in global stocks (mainly US), my sterling holdings are less than 10 per cent of the total. I have increased exposure in the past 12 months as I thought the UK was cheap. There are a number of reasons why I believe it’s a sensible strategy to have a low exposure to my home market, but there are pros and cons.