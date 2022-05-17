DCC successfully navigates wholesale LPG markets

A big year for acquisitions

Volatile wholesale gas prices

Given the spread of DCC’s (DCC) commercial activities you would imagine that the knock-on effects of the pandemic could have weighed on business volumes. In the event, the sales, marketing and support services group trumped market expectations, recording double-digit operating profit growth across three-out-of-four of its divisions, with the outlier being the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) business, which delivered a 6.7 per cent increase at constant currencies.

That’s respectable enough when you consider the volatility in wholesale LPG markets. Volumes benefited from strengthening demand from commercial and industrial channels, although profitability was held in check by the lower-margin UPG and Naturgy acquisitions. Through the year, the group forked out around £600mn on acquisitions, the lion’s share of which was linked to the deal to purchase Almo Corp – DCC's largest acquisition to date.