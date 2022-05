Office leases picking up in London

Retail sees long-term rental decline

The is no doubt that the pandemic exacted a heavy toll on the prime office and retail landlords, as commuters stayed at home and the likes of Land Securities (LAND) went into full forbearance mode. What was clear from these results that operational performance started to move towards the mean as leasing activity for prime office space recovered, with 95 per cent of LandSec’s prime London office space now occupied.