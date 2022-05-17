Signs of stabilisation in the used car market

Car registrations are down this year Higher living costs could hit demand

The continuing shortage of semiconductors and pent-up demand from cashed up pandemic savers has led to record selling prices and soaring revenues for used car retailers. But there are signs that the cost of living crisis and the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) could be beginning to bring some stability to the market, as a major US car business unveiled mass layoffs and retailers warn on the outlook for the sector.

In the US, Carvana (US:CVNA) has let over 10 per cent of its staff go after posting a $260mn (£213mn) net loss for its first quarter. The online used car retailer said high used car prices led “some buyers to forgo or delay their purchases” and that fulfilled volumes were lower than expected.