Sureserve faces margin squeeze

Higher labour and materials costs may not be fully recovered
May 17, 2022
  • Contracts allow for uplift based on RPI or CPI
  • Order book jumps by 50 per cent to £512mn

Sureserve (SUR) is a vehicle with many moving parts. It has been buying and selling companies for the past five years as it transforms from a construction and property services business into a provider of heating and energy services to social housing landlords. 

As a result, this year’s results are presented against restated figures for last year, to account for the fact that two subsidiaries testing lifts and fire and electrical equipment have been put up for sale.

