EU comes up with €300bn plan to escape Russian gas

Renewables companies should get a boost but so should investors in fossil fuel assets like LNG plants
May 18, 2022

The European Commission (EC) announced a €300bn (£254bn) plan to wean the continent off Russian gas by boosting the amount of renewables generation.

The RePowerEU strategy has increased the headline target for renewables production to 45 per cent from 2030, up from 40 per cent currently. It pledges to speed up the approvals process for projects, setting new targets for domestic solar, wind and hydrogen production.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how dependent the EU is on imported fossil fuels from the country, EC president Ursula von der Leyen said. The commission estimates that imports from Russia cost EU taxpayers almost €100bn a year.

