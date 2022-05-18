Offers to refuse

The UK is where the world’s private-equity industry comes to do its bargain-basement shopping; or, at least, that’s the current impression. Perhaps we should be thankful for this small mercy. It might mean the UK is spared the worst when an adult bear market comes a-rampaging.

High profile names, such as Pearson (PSON) and Ted Baker (TED), have recently had close encounters with private equity that may yet root out formal offers. Meanwhile, others – such as bus-services operator Stagecoach (SGC) and specialist plumber HomeServe (HSV) – have accepted private equity’s proposals.

Even among holdings in the Bearbull Income Fund, a second one in the past six months might soon succumb to private equity; sandwiched between these two, another was bought by a US-listed company. Sure, this takeover activity helps the income fund’s immediate returns. Yet it’s not necessarily what’s wanted. The concern is that short-term gains, which are forced on the fund, are posted at the expense of bigger gains in the long term.