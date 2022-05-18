Russia invasion heightens emerging markets risk

Economists forecast further creation of finance silos as countries look to insulate themselves from future sanctions

This could limit emerging markets investing and hit current investments

The weaponisation of the finance system against Russia could lead to a fracturing of the global payments network, placing additional risk on investments in other countries, leading economists said. Many UK investors were burned by holding shares in Russian companies that were listed in London – even those registered outside Russia – but were still included in sanctions and other trade blocks.

The removal of Russian banks from the global Swift payments network and other actions taken to restrict access to global capital markets following the country's invasion of Ukraine could also lead China and other nations to develop their own networks, which could eventually lead to sanctions regimes broadening.