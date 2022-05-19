Euromoney bounces back

Events revenues race back

Inflation risk has to be managed

Few firms were as badly hit by the pandemic as Euromoney (ERM) as the publishing and events company suddenly found itself without the ability to generate a significant portion of its income. However, judging by these results, the bounce-back in activity in the events sector, combined with the basic defensiveness of its subscription-based institutional information services division, meant that Euromoney has the breathing space it needs to reorganise the business.