National Grid's profits power up

Grid operator sees operating profit climb after reshaping brings in Western Power Distribution and puts gas transmission unit up for sale
May 19, 2022
  • Statutory profit doubles to £3.4bn
  • Dividend increase of 4 per cent in line with policy

National Grid (NG.) upgraded its 2022 profit expectations twice in the lead up to the release of the full-year numbers, handy for its share price but certainly less well-received than it would have been a year ago. The company pointed to new assets starting to contribute to the bottom line as well as higher earnings from its UK electricity transmission division as the reasons for the uptick, which saw a 10 per cent increase (on a pro-forma basis) in underlying operating profit to £1.15bn. 

