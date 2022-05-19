Ocado directors double down

Two directors recently took the opportunity to increase their stakes in Ocado (OCDO), after the shares sank to their lowest value since 2018. Non-executive chair Rick Haythornthwaite bought £100,000-worth of shares, while Ocado Technology chief executive James Matthews followed suit with a purchase worth almost £88,000.

Ocado has endured a punishing 2022, knocking the shares off their pandemic winner’s pedestal. The grocery disruptor, which powers home deliveries using armies of warehouse robots, was briefly valued more highly than Tesco (TSCO) in 2020. The shares have fallen by 48 per cent so far this year and are now worth less than a third of their peak.

In March, the lossmaking company said a “return to pre-Covid shopping patterns” contributed to falling sales in the first quarter of 2022. Although customer numbers rose by nearly a third year-on-year, the average basket value fell by 15 per cent to £124. The revival in shopping at physical stores has been felt across online retail, with shares falling at takeaway tech firm Deliveroo (ROO), electronics retailer AO World (AO) and digital-only fashion companies Asos (ASC) and Boohoo (BOO).