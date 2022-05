Order book grows by 7 per cent

Target set to grow revenue by 75 per cent in five years

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has presented headwinds for many companies, either because of supply chain disruption or higher input prices as energy prices soar.

For defence companies like Qinetiq (QQ), though, it’s been a tailwind. The invasion only took place towards the end of its financial year but the warning signs were present throughout its final quarter.