Unforced errors and unwelcome offers

Facing criticism on a number of fronts, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey chose to double down on Monday. To those who said the central bank was behind the curve on inflation, he argued that its hands are tied by external factors. And to those worried about the cost of living crisis, he again suggested that moderating requests for wage increases would be for the greater good.

The latter in particular betrays some strange thinking: while some 1970s comparisons loom large, this is not an era of collective bargaining, and individual actions on this front are unlikely to make a meaningful difference to price growth. Another unforced error at a tough time for central bankers.

At 9 per cent, UK CPI inflation is now the highest in the G7, the rate of increase in April surpassing that seen in the US for the first time since mid-2020 – and back then the overriding concern was disinflation, not price growth. Rising energy and transport costs (the latter driven by fuel prices) make up fully half of that 9 per cent.