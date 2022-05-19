Visibility remains low at easyJet 

Bookings are 76 per cent sold for summer but visibility drops from September onward

Shortage of cabin crew hit capacity over the Easter period

Demand for holidays abroad has come roaring back. This was apparent over Easter, when easyJet (EZJ) and British Airways cancelled hundreds of flights because they could not find enough staff, and holidaymakers waited in long queues at the airports. easyJet said it flew six times as many passengers – 23.4mn in total – in the six months to 31 March, with more flights and a fuller capacity compared with last year.