M&C Saatchi board backs £310mn bid from Next Fifteen

London's rush of deals continues. The board of marketing agency M&C Saatchi (SAA) has recommended a £310mn bid from competitor Next Fifteen Communications (NFC). This is a blow to M&C Saatchi deputy chairwoman and serial tech investor Vin Murria, who has been attempting to take over the company through acquisition vehicle AdvancedAdvT (ADVT) since January.

At no point was M&C Saatchi’s board impressed with the cash and share offer Murria put on the table and on Wednesday it erupted into full hostile takeover when Murria circumvented the board and went directly to shareholders.

AdvT made an offer of 40p a share in cash plus 2.043 AdvT shares which implied a total value of 207.5p per M&C Saatchi share. Together Murria and AdvT own 22 per cent of M&C Saatchi.