Today's Markets: China rate cut boosts sentiment, German PPI surges

Consumer confidence craters

Chinese rate cut boosts sentiment

Takeover activity ramps up in London

Records keep being set and not in a good way. GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index decreased two points to -40 in May, the lowest score since records began in 1974 as inflation hit a 40-year high. Meanwhile retail sales in April bounced back, so it’s not all doom and gloom for the UK, but it’s not exactly feeling very sunny. German producer inflation rose to 33.5 per cent in April, a record high. That is not a misprint – prices up a third in the last year. In March 2022 the index had increased by 30.9 per cent and in January by 25.9 per cent. Hardly a sign of peak inflation, the headache for the ECB gets worse.

China’s decision to cut its five-year loan prime rate, a reference rate for mortgages, helped boost risk sentiment going Friday’s session. The 15bps cut lifted Asian markets and there is a decent follow-through at the start of European trade, with London and Frankfurt both up around 1.5 per cent. US stock markets were far calmer yesterday albeit all the major indices except the small-cap Russell 2000 registered declines. On the S&P 500, Thursday’s low held, which will give some confidence to the bulls who are attempting to call the bottom. Futures point to a higher open today in the US.