/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Big Yellow continues to thrive in a world turned upside down

Big Yellow's own top brass were preparing for a return to normal, but normal has yet to return
Big Yellow continues to thrive in a world turned upside down
May 24, 2022
  • Big Yellow's profits continue to soar
  • Further global disruption benefits business model

You would be hard-pressed to find a more counter cyclical business model than self-storage. As the pandemic battered businesses of all stripes, Big Yellow Group's (BYG) profit and share price soared as displacements, deaths, migration, lifestyle changes and disruptions of all kinds saw people seek self-storage space. By November last year, the situation was looking so frothy that even executive chairman Nicholas Vetch suggested a plateau was coming, as “historically high levels of occupancy” make way for “a more normalised trading environment”.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data