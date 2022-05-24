Big Yellow continues to thrive in a world turned upside down

Big Yellow's profits continue to soar

Further global disruption benefits business model

You would be hard-pressed to find a more counter cyclical business model than self-storage. As the pandemic battered businesses of all stripes, Big Yellow Group's (BYG) profit and share price soared as displacements, deaths, migration, lifestyle changes and disruptions of all kinds saw people seek self-storage space. By November last year, the situation was looking so frothy that even executive chairman Nicholas Vetch suggested a plateau was coming, as “historically high levels of occupancy” make way for “a more normalised trading environment”.