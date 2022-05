Cash conversion remains above 100 per cent

Pays a special dividend

IT investment seems to be “recession proof”, according to Bytes Technology (BYIT) chief executive Neil Murphy. This may be a bullish comment but the evidence from Bytes full-year results suggests there is some proof in the pudding. For the last full year, gross invoiced income increased 26 per cent and Murphy said he hasn’t seen any softening in demand in the last few months.