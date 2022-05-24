/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Glencore to pay $1.2bn in bribery and corruption fines

Mining and trading giant charged over "bribery and corruption" in its oil division across multiple African countries in the UK and US, and will hand $1.2bn to US authorities
Glencore to pay $1.2bn in bribery and corruption fines
May 24, 2022
  • Glencore will plead guilty to seven counts of bribery, according to the Serious Fraud Office 
  • US Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission accept a combined $1bn in resolution payments

Mining and trading giant Glencore (GLEN) has tied up three major investigations in a day, agreeing to pay $1.2bn (£960mn) in fines across the US and UK. 

A three-year investigation by the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) resulted in the company admitting bribery offences within its oil division. The SFO brought seven charges of bribery against Glencore on Tuesday – without naming individuals – covering $25mn paid across Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and South Sudan. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data