Glencore to pay $1.2bn in bribery and corruption fines

Glencore will plead guilty to seven counts of bribery, according to the Serious Fraud Office

US Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission accept a combined $1bn in resolution payments

Mining and trading giant Glencore (GLEN) has tied up three major investigations in a day, agreeing to pay $1.2bn (£960mn) in fines across the US and UK.

A three-year investigation by the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) resulted in the company admitting bribery offences within its oil division. The SFO brought seven charges of bribery against Glencore on Tuesday – without naming individuals – covering $25mn paid across Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and South Sudan.