Hyve hit by geopolitical turmoil

The events business is moving away from emerging markets
May 24, 2022
  • Business in China still slow 
  • Russian exit hits revenue 

Hyve (HYVE) has emerged from one crisis only to stumble across another. The company, which designs and hosts events across the world, was hit predictably hard by Covid-19, when public gatherings ended overnight. Now – when things should be picking up again – its performance is threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

In its half-year results, Hyve reported an “almost full return” to its pre-pandemic event schedule, delivering 28 in-person events between October and March and eight “tech enabled programmes”. An important exception to this trend is China, which is still under strict lockdown measures. This is not insignificant. Before the pandemic struck, about 12 per cent of Hyve’s revenue came from Asia. In the past six months, however, the region generated less than 1 per cent, and helped to keep sales significantly below pre-Covid levels. 

