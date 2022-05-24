/
On The Beach's booked sales surpass pre-pandemic levels

While there is uncertainty around the cost of living crisis, market share is being gained and a return to profit is expected in the second half
May 24, 2022
  • Omicron hit sales for part of the period
  • Summer sales are significantly up 

The travel sector has been especially at the mercy of governmental restrictions over the course of the pandemic. Specialist travel retailer On the Beach (OTB), which stopped selling holidays for the summer of 2021 to limit its financial exposure when the travel traffic light system was implemented, provides a case in point. This time around the travel restriction thorn in the company’s side was due to the Omicron variant, which hit sales from November to early January (more than a third of the whole period).

