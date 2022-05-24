Reasons for cautious optimism

On any count, it’s not an easy time to be an investor. Elevated inflation and a worsening economic outlook are competing for our attention, with UK Consumer Price Index inflation hitting a 40-year high of 9 per cent last month and the Bank of England warning of a recession on the horizon. This is particularly bad news for cash savings. While the Bank has raised its rate to 1 per cent, recession risk, and excessive corporate and national debt, make it likely that inflation could sit persistently above interest rates for a while yet.

So what are investors to do? Peter Spiller, manager of Capital Gearing Trust (CGT), which aims to preserve and grow its shareholders’ real wealth, said that he has become "much more active in seeking out assets that can protect shareholders against inflation". This has led to Capital Gearing trust having a higher allocation to asset classes such as property and infrastructure.

Among property investments, he likes "beds, meds and sheds" owing to their propensity for index-linked long-term contracts with credit worthy companies. However, he also notes that the one thing that would be bad for property would be a significant rise in real interest rates. Similarly, infrastructure trusts would suffer with higher interest rates, but a rise in power prices creates a tailwind for the net asset value of renewable energy investment trusts.