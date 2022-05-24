Renewi prioritises spending on renewal

Profit margins up thanks to better prices for recycled products

Growth spending the focus, while debt remains high and the dividend is paused

Recycling company Renewi (RWI) has opened up the throttle on growth, putting its balance sheet into spending mode while times are good. Its performance for the 12-months to 31 March shows it is already making good use of its high market share in Belgium and the Netherlands; both countries in which tightening recycling rules are rewarding incumbency and spending power, given the high costs of new plants and processing lines.