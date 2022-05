Chief executive Stephen Harrison stepping down next year

Wilnecote upgrade delayed due to chip shortage

Forterra (FORT) said demand for bricks remains robust and that it expects its half-year result to be ahead of both last year and the same period in 2019, despite headwinds.

Group revenue for the first four months of the year was up 25 per cent year-on-year, with brick volumes 6 per cent higher and selling prices passed on through two double-digit price increases.