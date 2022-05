Rent collecting is near pre-pandemic levels

Brian Bickell stepping down as chief executive

IC TIP: Hold

When Brian Bickell retires from Shaftesbury (SHB), he can do so knowing that he helped to guide the real estate investment trust (Reit) through a pandemic and out the other side. He can also take pride in the fact that – in what might be his last interim results as chief executive – he swung the company from a loss to a profit.