AI’s hidden hand in rising prices

How much do you expect to pay for a pint of milk? This politician-vexing question is becoming trickier for consumers, too, as supermarkets raise their prices at the fastest rate in 13 years, and the Bank of England warns of more “apocalyptic” price spikes to come.

Rampant cost inflation of fuel and wheat is driving much of the disorientation, but the pricing equation has become more complex than ever with the rise of retailers using artificial intelligence (AI) to adjust prices of goods on a weekly, daily, or hourly basis. They can incorporate a whole range of data into pricing decisions, including time of day, product expiry date, and weather, such as the seemingly eternal gambit of making it more expensive to buy an umbrella when it is raining.