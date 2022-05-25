/
SSE looks on the bright side

The threat of a windfall tax takes the shine off the shares, but SSE’s ability to generate investor income is an important draw
May 25, 2022
  • Management prefers to accentuate the positive
  • Traditional energy sees the greatest growth

It had been a turbulent week for SSE’s (SSE) share price in the days prior to these results after newspaper reports that the government is considering an industry-wide windfall tax to help alleviate fuel poverty. Luckily for investors, the results themselves sparked something of a recovery in the share price, after no official confirmation of the plans was forthcoming, SSE’s operational performance and return to dividend growth, brightened the overall mood.

