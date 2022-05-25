SSE looks on the bright side

Management prefers to accentuate the positive

Traditional energy sees the greatest growth

It had been a turbulent week for SSE’s (SSE) share price in the days prior to these results after newspaper reports that the government is considering an industry-wide windfall tax to help alleviate fuel poverty. Luckily for investors, the results themselves sparked something of a recovery in the share price, after no official confirmation of the plans was forthcoming, SSE’s operational performance and return to dividend growth, brightened the overall mood.