Today's Markets: The mask is slipping

Companies

Hardware masquerading as software: Today’s Ocado (OCDO) update has all the hallmarks of the Target/Walmart earnings reports last week. Since its last update in March, management note how “the trading environment has deteriorated, as has been widely reported in industry data, with the cost-of-living crisis compounding the impact of a return to more normal consumer behaviours as restrictions have ended and many people return to the office”. The online grocery market has declined by around 20 per cent compared with last year, they say. Shares are down 52 per cent YTD and about 75 per cent from the all-time highs.

M&S (MKS) back in the black but a 1 per cent rise in the share price is hardly covering the 43 per cent decline this year. And despite the business starting to fire on more than one cylinder, a pessimistic outlook is hardly helping drive investors to pick up shares. “There is substantial inflation in both cost of goods sold and operating costs including fuel, power, building materials and maintenance...Consequently, customers' spending capacity is under pressure. We expect these pressures to increase as the year progresses. We are therefore planning for an adverse impact on volumes due to price inflation, slowing the rate of sales growth.” Meanwhile it’s pulled out of Russia.

Retailers...looks tough given the consumer today but some pandemic momentum stocks doing well still – Pets at Home (PETS) up 8 per cent as pre-tax profits rose 40 per cent on +15 per cent revenue growth. I guess not everyone has kicked out their lockdown panic purchase pooches yet. Shares still down by a third in 2022.

Windfall tax? What windfall tax?

SSE (SSE) is today’s energy complex in microcosm: operating profits up 15 per cent to £1.5bn but profits are its renewables business is down 22 per cent quite simply because it wasn’t windy enough. Shares rebound almost 5 per cent after taking a hit yesterday on windfall tax fears and a downgrade at Citi to neutral from buy.

After a bruising sell-off session following reports that the government is considering a windfall tax on electricity producers, SSE’s management was keen to talk up the company’s investment in green energy. The company will invest about £25bn in green generation over the next decade.

Chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “So far, I have only seen speculation in a newspaper and I have not held any conversations with anyone in government about a windfall tax.” Management said that government policy had so far been consistent on energy investment. On the morning of the results, the shares had regained some ground on the back of better profits based on improved wholesale pricing for hydro-electric and gas-fired power stations. JH

Glencore to pay $1.2bn in bribery and corruption fines

Mining and trading giant Glencore (GLEN) has tied up three major investigations in a day, agreeing to pay $1.2bn (£960mn) in fines across the US and UK on Tuesday.

A three-year investigation by the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) resulted in the company admitting bribery offences within its oil division. The SFO brought seven charges of bribery against Glencore on Tuesday – without naming individuals – covering $25mn paid across Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and South Sudan.

The SFO announced the company "indicated it [would] plead guilty to all charges".

US authorities said Glencore had paid over $100mn in bribes across the countries above between 2007 and 2018 as well as Brazil, Venezuela and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

US Attorney Damian Williams said Glencore had paid bribes to win contracts, avoid government audits and derail court cases, breaking the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. “The scope of this criminal bribery scheme is staggering,” he said. "Glencore paid bribes to make money—hundreds of millions of dollars. And it did so with the approval, and even encouragement, of its top executives."

The resolutions came through agreements with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), while a Brazil probe has also been closed.

Glencore said the penalties would be $700mn to the DOJ and $486mn to the CFTC "to resolve market manipulation investigations". Of this total, up to $167mn will be "credited against other, parallel matters, including in the UK". The SFO sentencing will take place on 21 June.

The company's shares were up 2 per cent in London on Wednesday morning. AH

Accsys to tap shareholders for €20mn

Accsys Technologies (AXS) is to tap shareholders for €20mn (£17mn) to finish the expansion of its Accoya plant in Arnhem and to improve liquidity.

The dual-listed company will issue new shares at a price of €1.45, or 123p, a share – a discount of around 8 per cent to its previous closing price of 134p a share in London.

Some €7mn of the proceeds will go to completing its fourth reactor in Arnhem, which was due to begin production in April but will not be ready until August. It will cost an extra €7mn to complete, while unexpected shutdowns related to the work mean earnings between December and May will be lower than expected.

The remaining €13mn will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and provide liquidity after the company extended a €17mn loan last year to its Tricoya consortium to finish construction of its plant in Hull after its main contractor pulled out of the UK. That has now been completed and is due to begin production either in July or August.

Accsys said it will complete a review of its engineering capabilities but added that without the proceeds from the issue it will have “very limited” cash headroom.

The company said demand for its products remains strong and “significantly ahead of capacity”.

Sales volumes for the year to 31 March were flat but revenue from Accoya sales was up by 15 per cent as it increased prices to cover higher raw materials costs.

The expansion of Accoya and the opening of the Tricoya plant within the next three months “brings the opportunity to enhance profitability through economies of scale”, chief executive Rob Harris said, adding that the company remains on track to hit its plan for a five-fold increase in capacity to 200,000 cubic metres by 2025.

Accsys shares fell by 7 per cent in early trading to 125p a share. MF

Volution finds supply disruptions a breeze

Air quality systems manufacturer Volution (FAN) shares rose as the company said earnings would be at the top end of analysts’ forecasts.

The company said third quarter revenue grew organically by about 9 per cent, or 18 per cent once the effect of acquisitions are added in. Much of the demand has come from both new builds and refurbishments in the UK residential market.

It is continuing to manage supply chain disruption and is planning “further modest price increases” to maintain its operating margins, the company said.

Volution’s shares rose by 6 per cent following the announcement but are down 30 per cent year-to-date. MF