AJ Bell hopes to turn tech investment into profit

Pre-tax profits down on last year, despite increased tech spending

Recent rate rises will have a positive impact on future profits

The stereotypical millennial likes to spend on luxuries such as far-flung travel, takeaway coffees and weekend brunches. This is not a generation that has typically been associated with saving or investing. Although there’s increasing evidence that millennials are, in fact, a highly-invested cohort, certain investment providers clearly think they still need convincing. This is where products like Dodl by AJ Bell (AJB ) – a colourful, user friendly and low-cost investing app – comes in.

The company launched the service last month with the hope of attracting younger and less experienced investors – a market it believes is underserved at present. Its half-year results show that the company is itself highly invested in reaching this demographic. In the six months to the end of March, AJ Bell’s technology costs went up to £14.8m, a year-on-year increase of 29 per cent. A significant part of that figure relates to the company’s acquisition of Adalpha, the developer of a mobile platform for financial advisers.

Whether this technology push will translate into significant numbers of new users is as yet undetermined. The company did note in its results that it had attracted 35,000 users to its primary platform and boosted its assets under management to £2.3bn – up from £2.2bn for the 2021 financial year. It also plans to soft-launch its rebranded Adalpha app later in the year, potentially bringing additional consumers into its orbit.

Despite the customer growth, AJ Bell’s statutory profits were down on the 2021 comparator. Chief executive Andy Bell blamed the "impact of normalised customer dealing activity and lower interest rates compared with the same period last year”. Bell also noted that the company was now seeing the positive impact of recent rate rises on its profit margins.

RBC analysts attributed the somewhat disappointing statutory figures to a “lower-than-expected revenue margin” for AJ Bell’s advised platform. Looking forward, the bank expects the cost of living crisis to provide a short-term shock to inflows, although higher interest rates are expected to be beneficial. According to RBC, similar platform-based investment providers are trading on a forward PE ratio of 17.9 times on average, whereas AJ Bell’s FY23 forward PE estimate is 22.1 times.

Overall, the figures were well received by the market, as margin pressure was set against increases in total customers, net inflows, and assets under administration. Bell predicts that two-thirds of his company’s £3tn target market does not yet use an investing platform and analysts at Numis say Dodl is a “superior” product to an identically priced Vanguard offering. Consumers will ultimately have to gauge its utility for themselves. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 387p, 2 Dec 2021

AJ BELL (AJB) ORD PRICE: 261p MARKET VALUE: £1.07bn TOUCH: 260.8-261.8p 12-MONTH HIGH: 446.5p LOW: 242.8p DIVIDEND YIELD: 3.2% PE RATIO: 27 NET ASSET VALUE: 28p NET CASH: £50.5m