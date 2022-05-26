Declining retail sales will challenge PayPoint’s recovery

Core revenues grew through the year

Romania sale strengthens balance sheet

Just as point-of-sales provider PayPoint (PAY) is starting its recovery from the pandemic it is about to be hit with a cost of living crisis. The company provides payment software for small- and medium-sized enterprises, e-commerce and bill payments, but shopping makes up 51 per cent of group revenue and last year saw a 46 per cent rise in sales from continuing operations. This growth has been driven by the continued switch from cash to cards, which has been accelerated by the pandemic. Card payment volumes increased by 3.5 per cent year on year against tough comparators last year.