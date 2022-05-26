ESG funding debate too ‘binary’, HSBC chief says

HSBC boss says bank won't choose between "two extremes" on all fossil fuels

Follows outcry over anti-ESG comments from HSBC responsible investing head

Polarising discussions about the use of green finance will do little to help the transition to a lower carbon economy, the head of HSBC said as investors re-evaluate oil and gas spending in light of the energy crisis.

The 157-year-old lender financed much of the existing industrial base and now wants to back its transition to lower carbon-intensive activities, but chief executive Noel Quinn said there were few easy answers.