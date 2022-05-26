/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

ESG funding debate too ‘binary’, HSBC chief says

There are a few easy answers to a lack of emerging market investment and the complexities of the energy transition
ESG funding debate too ‘binary’, HSBC chief says
May 26, 2022
  • HSBC boss says bank won't choose between "two extremes" on all fossil fuels
  • Follows outcry over anti-ESG comments from HSBC responsible investing head

Polarising discussions about the use of green finance will do little to help the transition to a lower carbon economy, the head of HSBC said as investors re-evaluate oil and gas spending in light of the energy crisis. 

The 157-year-old lender financed much of the existing industrial base and now wants to back its transition to lower carbon-intensive activities, but chief executive Noel Quinn said there were few easy answers.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data