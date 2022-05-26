FCA proposes scrapping different listing segments

Tiered system on the London Stock Exchange set to be scrapped

Opens entry to FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 for broader range of companies under current index rules

Plans to overhaul the UK’s stock market to make it a more attractive venue for start-ups include ending the distinction between premium and standard listings on the London bourse.

A single category could be used instead with an opt-in for companies willing to meet a more advanced set of obligations, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said. Currently, companies with a premium listing qualify for index inclusion and have to meet "the UK’s highest standards of regulation and corporate governance", according to the London Stock Exchange. Premium-designated companies can join the FTSE 100 or 250 indices, although the FCA noted that FTSE Russell could change its rules around inclusion in the indices and block companies that now only conform to standard listing requirements.

The FCA set out initial proposals for transforming the market in December last year in response to Lord Hill’s UK Listings Review. These included allowing a “targeted” dual-class share structure for premium listings, a reduction in the minimum float size to 10 per cent from 25 per cent and a hike in the minimum market capitalisation threshold to £30mn, from £700,000.

Although there is wide support for many features of premium listings, they “lack the flexibility” required by many fast-growing companies such as using different valuation measures and business structures, the regulator said.

Having different segments also “suggests a hierarchy within listed markets” and finding a justification for standard listings risks them running into the same space as junior markets, it added.

Lord Hill’s review was set up in response to a decline in the number of companies on UK markets, which fell by around 40 per cent between 2008 and its publication last year. Things have picked up since, though – 2021 was the busiest for new listings in London since 2007, with 126 companies raising £16.9bn.

The single structure the FCA is now proposing will be open to companies that can provide a three-year revenue track-record, three years of audited accounts covering at least 75 per cent of their business and a clean working capital statement.

On top of the mandatory requirements, companies can opt to abide by supplementary rules governing significant transactions – such as requiring votes for reverse takeovers.

The FCA’s latest paper has been opened for discussion and the deadline for comments is 28 July. It is also seeking views on using the dual-class share structure recently proposed for premium listings within the single segment.

“The rules for companies who want to list here have not changed since the 1980s,” said Clare Cole, the FCA’s director of market oversight. “Now is a good time to have an open conversation to make sure our rules are fit for the future.”