Fight or flight?

These are the days of worry and losses, the days of inflation and stagnation, the days of pessimism and fear. What’s a poor shareholder to do? Stay and fight or opt for flight? The problem with that metaphor is that, apart from activist investors, shareholders can’t stay and fight. Theirs is a passive role. They serve only to stand and wait. If they don’t like what they see, their sole choice of action is to sell.

Currently, there is plenty not to like. So perhaps what’s remarkable is not the weakness of the equity markets, but their resilience. The FTSE All-Share index tumbled 10 per cent in the three weeks to 8 March, only to recoup two-thirds of those losses by this week.

Among individual stocks, however, there have been scenes of near-carnage. So, let’s address the matter left over from last week’s Bearbull: when shares in a quality company in your portfolio get hammered, how do you decide whether to stay or to go?