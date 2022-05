Offer could exceed £1.2bn Shares up 16 per cent

FirstGroup (FGP) has seen its shares rise by 16 per cent over the past five days, after being courted by a US private equity firm.

The public transport company said it had received a “series of unsolicited, conditional proposals” from I Squared Capital Advisors. While previous approaches have been unanimously rejected by the board, FirstGroup is now considering a takeover bid worth up to £1.2bn.