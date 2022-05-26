Long-term questions should be looming larger

If a week is a long time in politics, a month is a lifetime. In our feature on windfall taxes at the end of April, we said that Rishi Sunak’s resolute opposition to the idea could dissolve by the time of the October Budget. It now looks likely that the chancellor will cede the ground in a matter of weeks.

The scope of the tax has been the big discussion point this week. The Financial Times reported on Monday that power generators could now be hit, too. That was enough to take 10 per cent off the share prices of utilities Centrica and SSE, and half as much again off power station owner Drax. Renewable infrastructure investment trusts also fell by between 3 and 5 per cent.

Precise details are, of course, still lacking – although the FT suggests Treasury officials are basing their work on the changes introduced by George Osborne in 2011, when he raised the “supplementary charge” on oil and gas producers from 20 per cent to 32 per cent.