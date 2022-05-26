Oil companies hit by £5bn windfall tax

New 25 per cent tax on profits for North sea oil and gas companies

Chancellor says it is a temporary measure but warns he could widen it to include energy generation companies like SSE and Centrica

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will impose a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers, defying warnings about the risk to UK investment.

In a statement made in Parliament on Thursday, Sunak said the oil and gas sector was making “extraordinary profits not as the result of recent changes to risk taking, or innovation, or efficiency, but as the result of surging global commodity prices”.