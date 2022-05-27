/
Today's Markets: Mixed start for equities, but on course for weekly gain

London and Frankfurt looking at weekly gains of 2 percent, Dow and S&P 500 at 4 per cent
May 27, 2022

 

  • Has the sell off abated? 
  • Dollar weakening may be helping
  • Fallout from windfall tax

Mixed start for European equities this morning but London and Frankfurt are still on for weekly gains of about 2 per cent. The FTSE 100 is flat this morning with oil majors lower in the wake of Sunak’s windfall tax. US stock markets are also set to snap am 7/8-week losing streak, with the Dow up 4.4 per cent and S&P 500 up 4 per cent this week after notching solid gains on Thursday following some hot retail numbers from Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Dollar General (DG). Futures are steady on Wall Street so we wait to see which way it breaks on the PCE numbers later. Oil is bid, stacking up a 2-month high: only way for it to go given the unleashing of demand into a super-tight market IMHO. Crypto is weaker, counter to the broader moves in risk, which is a worry for bulls, with Bitcoin under $29k this morning.

Nvidia (NVDA) – after dipping hard in the pre-market following light guidance, rallied 5 per cent over the normal session as investors reassessed the numbers and maybe thought this stock had fallen enough. This could be a signal for bulls that there is further to run in the current bounce in the broader market. Selling momentum in semis (SMH) has started to slow and we can now maybe look for tactical rally. 

