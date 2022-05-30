Begbies Traynor to gain ground from debt market mayhem

With borrowing costs on the fly, we’re bound to witness a significant increase in the amount of delinquent debt for sale over the coming months, as creditors assign a growing volume of obligations (at below face value) to debt purchasers.

That’s hardly a revelation. We have been privy to a succession of non-performing loan sales across Europe since 2014, when the European Central Bank intervened to support potentially insolvent banks, particularly those in Italy.

We also know that consumers who are overly reliant on credit purchases are finding the going tough as real household incomes shrink. As if to bear this out, the Wall Street Journal recently revealed that US consumers with poor credit histories are increasingly falling behind on their sub-prime credit card and personal loan repayments. US delinquencies hit an eight-month high in March, a potential harbinger for the UK consumer credit sector – the largest in Europe. It is perhaps significant that Experian (EXPN) is set to include buy now, pay later data in customer credit files. With runaway inflation, along with the attendant fall in real wages, it is worrying to think that a sizeable proportion of consumer debt in the UK could have been generated through non-discretionary purchases.