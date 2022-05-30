Demand still strong at Speedy Hire

Group has invested heavily in hire fleet Inflation expected to hit overheads

Shares in Speedy Hire (SDY) have lost a third of their value over the past year. When you look at the group’s performance, however, this doesn't seem fully justified. While the equipment company had a difficult lockdown, revenue and profit before tax now exceed pre-pandemic levels, and demand for tools and building equipment shows no sign of waning.

Speedy Hire has invested around £70mn in its hire fleet over the past 12 months in order to meet increased demand and to mitigate the effect of increased supplier lead times. This has inevitably affected its financial position: net debt has doubled to £67.5mn since last year. Meanwhile, its operating cash flow has sunk by 60 per cent to £28.6mn and it has just £2mn of cash on its balance sheet.

Despite this, the group’s net debt-to-Ebitda ratio remains low at 0.9 times, and utilisation rates have increased to 57 per cent. The group has also managed to boost its gross profit margin from 55.6 per cent to 57.2 per cent, driven by a strong hire division.

There are obvious concerns. Inflationary pressures on salaries, utilities and fuel are expected to bite in 2023. Meanwhile, the group’s decision to end its apprenticeship scheme last summer won’t help with potential labour shortages, although it has set a target to have at least 5 per cent of its employees on some kind of "earn and learn" programme within five years.

So far, price increases have managed to offset the effects of cost inflation on both overheads and new equipment purchases. Many analysts also consider Speedy Hire’s end markets to be strong, despite concerns about the outlook for UK construction.

“We note that [the] government appears highly committed to its infrastructure programme and we are confident that housebuilders are likely to aim to grow volumes in 2023 even if house price inflation slows,” analysts at Liberum said.

This sentiment is echoed by Panmure Gordon, which believes the group is likely to see further upside from the government’s levelling up agenda. A cautious buy.

Last IC View: Buy, 67p, 17 Nov 2021

SPEEDY HIRE (SDY) ORD PRICE: 47.7p MARKET VALUE: £243m TOUCH: 47.6-47.7p 12-MONTH HIGH: 82p LOW: 44p DIVIDEND YIELD: 4.6% PE RATIO: 12 NET ASSET VALUE: 44p NET DEBT: 64%