Today's Markets: Positive start to the week but eyes on oil's rise

Equities look to pick up where they left off last week
May 30, 2022

 

  • Shares up again after last week's rebound
  • Will EU manage consensus on Russian oil embargo
  • Further takeover activity in London

European equities look to be picking up where they left off last week with further positive gains in morning trading. After grinding lower for the previous six weeks, global equities broke their losing streak last week on hopes that central bank tightening may have to be geared back somewhat to prevent the world plunging into a damaging recessionary spiral. Investor sentiment picked up sharply as the week went on last week with Wall Street enjoying a bumper Friday as the S&P500 rose almost 2.5 per cent in the session. 

In early trading this morning the FTSE 100 added 0.5 per cent, the FTSE250 was up 1.4 per cent and in Europe the Dax gained 0.8 per cent and the CAC 40 was up 0.9 per cent. 

Meanwhile, focus will be on this week’s meeting of EU leaders as they try to cobble together some form of consensus on the latest phase of sanctions against Russia. Key to this is a proposed ban on oil imports which is causing headaches as Hungary continues to threaten to withhold its approval of the ban. The price of oil has quietly ticked up, with the Brent Crude marker breaching the $120 a barrel level for the first time since March. The latest indications from the EU suggest some sort of fudge may be agreed whereby Russian imports via pipelines will continue but tanker borne supplies will be banned. 

