Today's Markets: Positive start to the week but eyes on oil's rise

US hedge fund makes second offer to buy Countryside

US-based hedge fund Inclusive Capital Partners has made a second offer to buy housebuilder Countryside Properties (CSP) in what would be yet another private equity takeover of a UK-listed property company. Shares in Countryside soared 26 per cent this morning.

In-cap already owns 9.2 per cent of Countryside's shares and has made a second attempt to buy the rest at 295 pence per share – a 31 per cent premium to last Friday’s closing price. In-cap argues that its £1.35bn offer is fair when compared with other recent housebuilder takeovers such as Countryside's acquisition of Westleigh in 2018 and Bovis Homes’ takeover of Galliford Try in 2020 – both of which it criticised along with the company’s management. In-cap’s founder said: “The board of directors of Countryside has presided over the flawed acquisition of Westleigh in 2018, a dilutive equity financing in 2020, and the appointment of a chief executive officer with little to no prior public company executive experience that oversaw overly ambitious expansion into new geographies and investment into excess manufacturing capacity that is now generating losses.

“For the reasons set out above, we believe our proposed offer represents a highly attractive premium for Countryside shareholders.”If successful, In-cap’s acquisition of the housebuilder would be the latest in a long list of private equity takeovers of publicly-traded property companies. ML

Shaftesbury granted deadline extension on Capco merger.

The merger between the West End’s two biggest listed landlords is set to rumble on for another two weeks after a deadline extension was granted by the takeover panel.

The original deadline was 5pm on 4 June but the extension requested by Shaftesbury (SHB) means that Capital & Counties (CAPC) now has until 5pm on 17 June to make an offer.

A source close to the merger told Investors’ Chronicle the extension was due to the short working week caused by Jubilee celebrations.

Shaftesbury said: “There can be no certainty that any offer will be made. A further announcement will be made in due course.”

Shares in both companies nudged up 1 per cent this morning. ML

Foxtons nabs rival Chestertons’ chief executive

London estate agency Foxtons (FOXT) has hired Guy Gittins to be its chief executive – nabbing him from its rival Chestertons. Shares in Foxtons leapt 6 per cent this morning. Gittins, who has been chief executive of Chestertons since 2018, will replace Foxtons’ outgoing chief executive Nic Budden from 5 September. Gittins started his career at Foxtons, leaving in 2007 to become sales and marketing director for Peter de Savary. In May 2010, he joined Savills before moving to Chestertons in 2012 as head of its flagship Chelsea office. Gittins said he was “excited to be returning” to where he started his career. Peter Rollings, currently a non-executive director and former managing director of Foxtons, will act as interim chief executive with immediate effect until Gittins takes up his appointment. ML