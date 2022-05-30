Why are investors dumping bank shares, again?

Bank investors dump stakes

Industry looking for direction

The mood music around the banking sector had been broadly positive since the start of the year as share prices recovered on the back of rising interest rate expectations and a post-pandemic recovery allowing the release of copious amounts of capital that had been ring-fenced to cover potential bad loans.

With balance sheets again groaning with cash, shareholders should have been settling down to enjoy a comfortable summer. However, the onset of the war in Ukraine, which looks like it will tip the global economy into a major supply-side shock, along with jitters over a house price correction, has led investors to sell down stakes in banks despite their historically low valuations. Still, the key to understanding the situation is sorting out the usual issues that banks face from the truly exceptional ones.