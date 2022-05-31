A party trick worth knowing

One reason why I generally start from the back when looking at a company’s accounts is because of the interesting information you will find there. Take related-party transactions – these are of interest because they are often an important warning signal of risk in an investment. In accounts prepared under IFRS, they are usually one of the last items in the notes. Under US GAAP, you will find this information in several places in the 10-K, both in the notes to the financial statements (but not necessarily at the end, as under IFRS) and under risk factors.