/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
the analyst

A party trick worth knowing

Stephen Clapham explains why it's a mistake to dismiss related-party transactions as simply a technical issue. There are good reasons why companies are forced to disclose them
A party trick worth knowing
May 31, 2022

One reason why I generally start from the back when looking at a company’s accounts is because of the interesting information you will find there. Take related-party transactions – these are of interest because they are often an important warning signal of risk in an investment. In accounts prepared under IFRS, they are usually one of the last items in the notes. Under US GAAP, you will find this information in several places in the 10-K, both in the notes to the financial statements (but not necessarily at the end, as under IFRS) and under risk factors.

 

Samsonite

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data