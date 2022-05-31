/
Auction Tech directors put holdings under the hammer

Insiders sell at a high valuation
May 31, 2022

Auction Technology Group (ATG) benefits from lockdowns and inflation. The online platform connects auction houses with potential bidders. Lockdowns boosted demand for digital auctions, but unlike other online commerce services, demand hasn’t dropped off. Rising inflation has pushed up prices of second-hand goods, meaning more turnover for ATG.

In the six months to the end of March, pro-forma revenue rose 16 per cent and 68 per cent on a reported basis to £57.7mn. This led to a 58 per cent jump in adjusted cash profit and a 68 per cent hike in adjusted cash flow. 

Other businesses have been crippled by supply chain issues, forcing them to increase prices. This has in turn increased prices of second-hand goods, but because they are still cheaper than new goods, it hasn’t hit demand. 

The market is aware of this high-margin, fast-growing business, which is why it is trading on a forward price/earnings ratio of 33. This high valuation may have been part of the reason why chief executive John-Paul Savant sold £1.3mn-worth of shares. Finance chief Tom Hargreaves also sold £2.6mn-worth, while chief operating officer Richard Lewis disposed of £3.94mn-worth and Daniel Pennington, senior vice-president of sales, sold £263,000.

While ATG is better placed than many businesses, the truth is that if we go into a recession there will be fewer transactions of any sort – even of the second-hand variety. Medium-term headwinds are coming, but the long-term prospects are still promising.

 

Buys    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Accsys TechnologiesStephen Odell (ch) **25 May 2212350,000
Accsys TechnologiesRobert Harris (ce) **25 May 2212380,000
Accsys TechnologiesNick Meyer **25 May 2212399,999
AG BarrStuart Lorimer (cfo)19 May 2253724,997
Alphawave IP Sehat Sutardja (PDMR) *23-25 May 221591,389,276
Argo BlockchainMaria Perella (PDMR)19 May 22523 (ADRs) †31,397 †
AudioboomMichael Tobin (ch)19-24 May 221,36368,929
Bakkavor Lydur Gudmundsson20 May 22100200,968
BakkavorJane Lodge26 May 22150,000
Burford CapitalHugh Steven Wilson (ch)19 May 22621 †62093 †
Burford CapitalChristopher Halmy25 May 22643 †80,434 †
Carnival CorporationRandall Weisenburger25 May 22934 † 933,826 †
CentaminMartin Horgan (ce)23 May 228454,933
CentaminRoss Jerrard (cfo)19 May 228355,275
CentaminMark Bankes20 May 228425,080
Central Asia MetalsMike Armitage25 May 2224839,999
Creo Medical Richard Rees (cfo)26 May 229767,725
DP EurasiaShyam Bhartia/Hari Bhartia/Pratik Pota *20 May 225291,520
Duke RoyaltyNeil Johnson (ce) * / **27 May 223587,500
Duke RoyaltyNigel Birrell (ch) **27 May 223587,500
Duke RoyaltyCharlie Cannon Brookes (PDMR) **27 May 2235350,000
Fevertree DrinksJeff Popkin19 May 221,580 †79,730 †
Glenveagh PropertiesJohn Mulcahy (ch)24 May 2280 †160,594 †
GSKDr Hal Barron19-23 May 223,506 (ADS) †119,753 †
HaysPeter Williams *25 May 2211920,156
Hilton Food Group Patricia Dimond26 May 221,14849,713
IG GroupAndrew Didham23 May 2271534,992
KnightsMark Beech (PDMR)23 May 2214299,501
Mediclinic International Thomas Singer25 May 2236673,200
Pets At HomeLyssa McGowan (ce)25 May 22309100,000
SopheonGregory Coticchia (ce)20 May 2254527,795
SSPPatrick Coveney (ce)24 May 222551,605,457
Surface TransformsIan Cleminson26 May 224949,996
TBC BankArne Berggren (ch)20 May 221,32159,445
Warehouse ReitAimée Pitman *24 May 2216774,985
WhitbreadFumbi Chima24 May 222,64320,850
Sells    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Auction TechnologyJohn-Paul Savant (ce)20 May 228751,312,500
Auction TechnologyTom Hargreaves (cfo)20 May 228752,593,824
Auction TechnologyRichard Lewis (coo)20 May 228753,937,500
Auction TechnologyDaniel Pennington (PDMR)20 May 22875262,500
Auction TechnologyPhil Michaelson (PDMR)20 May 228751,337,219
BarclaysLaura Padovani (PDMR) ††24 May 22163236,584
BarclaysTaalib Shaah (PDMR) ††24 May 2216392,270
Georgia CapitalGiorgi Alpaidze (cfo)18-20 May 22600126,418
StagecoachSir Brian Souter26 May 2210584,175,674
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. **Placing / IPO  †Converted from € / $ ††Disposal by Solium Capital UK Ltd in its capacity as administrator of the Barclays' nominee service

