Auction Tech directors put holdings under the hammer

Auction Technology Group (ATG) benefits from lockdowns and inflation. The online platform connects auction houses with potential bidders. Lockdowns boosted demand for digital auctions, but unlike other online commerce services, demand hasn’t dropped off. Rising inflation has pushed up prices of second-hand goods, meaning more turnover for ATG.
In the six months to the end of March, pro-forma revenue rose 16 per cent and 68 per cent on a reported basis to £57.7mn. This led to a 58 per cent jump in adjusted cash profit and a 68 per cent hike in adjusted cash flow.
Other businesses have been crippled by supply chain issues, forcing them to increase prices. This has in turn increased prices of second-hand goods, but because they are still cheaper than new goods, it hasn’t hit demand.
The market is aware of this high-margin, fast-growing business, which is why it is trading on a forward price/earnings ratio of 33. This high valuation may have been part of the reason why chief executive John-Paul Savant sold £1.3mn-worth of shares. Finance chief Tom Hargreaves also sold £2.6mn-worth, while chief operating officer Richard Lewis disposed of £3.94mn-worth and Daniel Pennington, senior vice-president of sales, sold £263,000.
While ATG is better placed than many businesses, the truth is that if we go into a recession there will be fewer transactions of any sort – even of the second-hand variety. Medium-term headwinds are coming, but the long-term prospects are still promising.
|Buys
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Accsys Technologies
|Stephen Odell (ch) **
|25 May 22
|123
|50,000
|Accsys Technologies
|Robert Harris (ce) **
|25 May 22
|123
|80,000
|Accsys Technologies
|Nick Meyer **
|25 May 22
|123
|99,999
|AG Barr
|Stuart Lorimer (cfo)
|19 May 22
|537
|24,997
|Alphawave IP
|Sehat Sutardja (PDMR) *
|23-25 May 22
|159
|1,389,276
|Argo Blockchain
|Maria Perella (PDMR)
|19 May 22
|523 (ADRs) †
|31,397 †
|Audioboom
|Michael Tobin (ch)
|19-24 May 22
|1,363
|68,929
|Bakkavor
|Lydur Gudmundsson
|20 May 22
|100
|200,968
|Bakkavor
|Jane Lodge
|26 May 22
|1
|50,000
|Burford Capital
|Hugh Steven Wilson (ch)
|19 May 22
|621 †
|62093 †
|Burford Capital
|Christopher Halmy
|25 May 22
|643 †
|80,434 †
|Carnival Corporation
|Randall Weisenburger
|25 May 22
|934 †
|933,826 †
|Centamin
|Martin Horgan (ce)
|23 May 22
|84
|54,933
|Centamin
|Ross Jerrard (cfo)
|19 May 22
|83
|55,275
|Centamin
|Mark Bankes
|20 May 22
|84
|25,080
|Central Asia Metals
|Mike Armitage
|25 May 22
|248
|39,999
|Creo Medical
|Richard Rees (cfo)
|26 May 22
|97
|67,725
|DP Eurasia
|Shyam Bhartia/Hari Bhartia/Pratik Pota *
|20 May 22
|52
|91,520
|Duke Royalty
|Neil Johnson (ce) * / **
|27 May 22
|35
|87,500
|Duke Royalty
|Nigel Birrell (ch) **
|27 May 22
|35
|87,500
|Duke Royalty
|Charlie Cannon Brookes (PDMR) **
|27 May 22
|35
|350,000
|Fevertree Drinks
|Jeff Popkin
|19 May 22
|1,580 †
|79,730 †
|Glenveagh Properties
|John Mulcahy (ch)
|24 May 22
|80 †
|160,594 †
|GSK
|Dr Hal Barron
|19-23 May 22
|3,506 (ADS) †
|119,753 †
|Hays
|Peter Williams *
|25 May 22
|119
|20,156
|Hilton Food Group
|Patricia Dimond
|26 May 22
|1,148
|49,713
|IG Group
|Andrew Didham
|23 May 22
|715
|34,992
|Knights
|Mark Beech (PDMR)
|23 May 22
|142
|99,501
|Mediclinic International
|Thomas Singer
|25 May 22
|366
|73,200
|Pets At Home
|Lyssa McGowan (ce)
|25 May 22
|309
|100,000
|Sopheon
|Gregory Coticchia (ce)
|20 May 22
|545
|27,795
|SSP
|Patrick Coveney (ce)
|24 May 22
|255
|1,605,457
|Surface Transforms
|Ian Cleminson
|26 May 22
|49
|49,996
|TBC Bank
|Arne Berggren (ch)
|20 May 22
|1,321
|59,445
|Warehouse Reit
|Aimée Pitman *
|24 May 22
|167
|74,985
|Whitbread
|Fumbi Chima
|24 May 22
|2,643
|20,850
|Sells
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Auction Technology
|John-Paul Savant (ce)
|20 May 22
|875
|1,312,500
|Auction Technology
|Tom Hargreaves (cfo)
|20 May 22
|875
|2,593,824
|Auction Technology
|Richard Lewis (coo)
|20 May 22
|875
|3,937,500
|Auction Technology
|Daniel Pennington (PDMR)
|20 May 22
|875
|262,500
|Auction Technology
|Phil Michaelson (PDMR)
|20 May 22
|875
|1,337,219
|Barclays
|Laura Padovani (PDMR) ††
|24 May 22
|163
|236,584
|Barclays
|Taalib Shaah (PDMR) ††
|24 May 22
|163
|92,270
|Georgia Capital
|Giorgi Alpaidze (cfo)
|18-20 May 22
|600
|126,418
|Stagecoach
|Sir Brian Souter
|26 May 22
|105
|84,175,674
|*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. **Placing / IPO †Converted from € / $ ††Disposal by Solium Capital UK Ltd in its capacity as administrator of the Barclays' nominee service