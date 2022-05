Profit growth stalls Price competitiveness remains very strong

After a stellar pandemic performance, growth at B&M European Value Retail (BME) has stalled and the discount retailer is facing an abundance of uncertainty.

Revenue and profit at B&M remain well above pre-Covid levels, but figures have plateaued year-on-year. This is largely due to the performance of B&M stores in the UK, which saw sales fall by 4.1 per cent to £3.9bn. In contrast, the group’s presence in France is growing fast.