How markets have changed in 70 years

The leading index of the era had slumped dramatically, companies were fretting over a Conservative government’s Excess Profits Levy (EPL), inflation was on the march and interest rates were climbing. Even the name Moderna had become familiar to stock market investors for the first time – albeit in this case the progenitor was not biotech breakthroughs but the wool developed by the recently IPO-ed Thomas Ratcliffe & Co.

Textiles aside, the proximate cause of all these events was also similar, in terms of its significance at least: an era-defining calamity from which the world was still emerging.

The second world war may have been over for more than six years, but its impacts continued to loom large. Shortages and supply chain problems were plentiful, and second-order impacts were also becoming apparent. The start of the Korean war, itself sparked from the embers of the larger conflict, led to a British rearmament programme that was bearing fruit for the likes of aircraft manufacturer de Havilland, but causing problems elsewhere in the corporate world.